FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Watertown!

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth stop on our Football Friday Tailgate Tour features an old ESD rivalry at one of South Dakota’s oldest stadiums, 83-year old Watertown Stadium!

The 2-0 Yankton Bucks, ranked 3rd in 11AA, paid a visit to the surprising 2-0 Watertown Arrows, ranked 4th in 11AA, and we were live at 5:30 and 6:00 PM on Dakota News Now to preview the game! Click on the video viewers above to hear from both teams and get our Dakota News Now Sports’ Pooch’s Pick!

