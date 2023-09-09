Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Watertown!

Previewing the classic ESD rivalry game between the Yankton Bucks & Watertown Arrows!
Watertown Arrows warmup live on Dakota News Now during the Football Friday Tailgate Tour
Watertown Arrows warmup live on Dakota News Now during the Football Friday Tailgate Tour
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth stop on our Football Friday Tailgate Tour features an old ESD rivalry at one of South Dakota’s oldest stadiums, 83-year old Watertown Stadium!

The 2-0 Yankton Bucks, ranked 3rd in 11AA, paid a visit to the surprising 2-0 Watertown Arrows, ranked 4th in 11AA, and we were live at 5:30 and 6:00 PM on Dakota News Now to preview the game! Click on the video viewers above to hear from both teams and get our Dakota News Now Sports’ Pooch’s Pick!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News...
Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer
Omaha authorities share concern over speeding after another fatal crash
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse...
CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-8-23)
Jordan Barth has been Mr. Walk-off for Birds this season
Jordan Barth has been Mr. Walk-off for the Birds
Washington and Roosevelt coaches talk about Saturday night Presidents Bowl game
Washington’s Evans and Roosevelt’s Nelson looking forward to Saturday nights Presidents Bowl game
Jefferson and Dell Rapids among the ranked teams victorious in HS Volleyball Thursday
Jefferson and Dell Rapids among the ranked teams to win in HS Volleyball Thursday