FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-8-23)

Featuring highlights from 16 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
Featuring highlights from 16 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Cooper Seamer and Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though there are an assortment of bowl games tomorrow there was still plenty of great Friday night light gridiron action for our fourth edition of Football Friday!

Click on the video viewer for the results, action and FUN from week three with highlights from 16 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:

-Tea @ O’Gorman

-RC Central @ Brandon Valley

-Yankton @ Watertown

-Madison @ West Central

-Lennox @ Canton

-SF Christian @ Dakota Valley

-Winner @ Beresford

-Parker @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-Sisseton @ Tri-Valley

-Hanson @ Parkston

-Deubrook @ Elkton-Lake Benton

-Florence-Henry @ Canistota

-Castlewood @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-Jackson County Central @ Worthington

-West Sioux @ Central Lyon

-OABCIG @ West Lyon

We also have BONUS baseball action at the end of the show from the American Association Playoffs and game two of the Sioux Falls Canaries series at Kansas City.

