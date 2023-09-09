Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 3:15 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Presidents Bowl games

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Presidents Bowl at Howard Wood Field on Saturday has Lincoln taking on Jefferson at 3:15 p.m. before Washington faces off against Roosevelt at 6:45 p.m., and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the games live.

The livestream of the Lincoln vs. Jefferson game is available in the video player below and begins at 3:15 p.m.

The livestream of the Washington vs. Roosevelt game is available in the video player below and begins at 6:45 p.m.

Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News...
Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer
Omaha authorities share concern over speeding after another fatal crash
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
He was introduced by Governor Kristi Noem who officially endorsed him for President.
Noem endorses Donald Trump at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
A new choir that consists of members of all ages singing at monthly gatherings at local...
Beer Choir formed in Sioux Falls

On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Developing: Structure fire reported at Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath
Center for Disabilities Run, Walk, and Roll promoting health, wellness, and inclusion
Saturday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley