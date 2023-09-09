More lives will be saved in Pine Ridge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Mission of Love Foundation director, Kathleen Price said a love story happened today in Pine Ridge.

The Ohio-based foundation along with the Mean Transportation team from Oklahoma delivered two emergency vehicles onto the reservation as a donation to the Oglala Lakota Structural Fire Department.

A home in Pine Ridge burned to the ground in 1997 where more than 20 foster kids lived. Price and now Fire Chief of the Oglala Lakota Structural Fire Department, Wesley Big Crow said they had to stand by because no one was coming to help.

“Wes and I were both there witnessing the children crying. Seeing all their belongings burnt to smithereens. So, Wes and I decided we need to make this possible for the people so this won’t happen ever again,” Price said.

Pine Ridge will now have resources to protect and empower the community, but the history of fighting for them will not be forgotten.

“In the last four months, we have had 20 fires on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation burnt to the ground. That’s 20 homes. That’s 100′s of people now dislocated and without a home,” Price said.

With the nearest volunteer firefighter department an hour away, this puts a strain on both communities waiting on resources to come.

“Now we’re going to take that aspect from emergency managements hands into ours and say okay we’re taking some of that responsibility away from you,” Big Crow said.

The coupling of emergency vehicles now makes it possible for a full rescue mission to happen in a timely manner on the reservation.

“We watch it on TV. We watch it in the movies. There’s always a fire truck paired with an ambulance that go to a scene and we would like to have that too,” Big Crow said.

Mean Transportation based in Oklahoma, partnered with the Mission of Love Foundation to make the 1,400-mile family trip possible to deliver the vehicles from Ohio to South Dakota.

Co-owner of Mean Transportation, Celina Barton said it was worth it because she would want someone to do the same for her community.

“If this was to happen in our community, wildfires, and stuff, I would hope other people would help out as well,” Barton said.

The vehicles will remain across from the Oglala Sioux Lakota Housing until a fire department structure is built.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.