Overlay project set to begin on 85th Street and Unity Bridge update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls has seen several road construction projects this summer and with the unofficial beginning of fall, construction season is on its last leg.

However, one more project is kicking off on 85th Street, and current projects like the 6th Street bridge are in full swing, looking to make for a busy end of the year for the city.

The signs are ready to go and the looming asphalt overlay project will begin with milling on the east end on Monday morning.

Thankfully, this project will be done in chunks and is anticipated to only take three weeks. A smoother ride is in sight, but if your commute is impacted by the construction going east to west, there are still some ways to avoid it.

“The intersections of Minnesota and Louise will stay open for north-south traffic. It really depends on where someone’s at,” Principal Engineer for the city Wes Philips said. “If they want to go south to 271st or north to 69th Street, but those are both good options. It’s also depending on where you’re at in the neighborhood. There’s some collector streets you can use as well.”

While 85th Street will be a shorter project, the Unit Bridge is not expected to be complete until next year. Still, progress has been steady and they feel good about where they are at.

“It’s starting to get to an exciting point in the project,” Philips expressed. “We just started the bore under the railroad. That’s a 42-inch bore under the tracks and through rock. It’s kind of boring to watch, but it is a pretty exciting thing. We’ve not seen anything like that before in Sioux Falls. It’s a very specialized piece of equipment to drill through quartzite rock.”

Balancing all these projects can be difficult, but Philips is up for the challenge of keeping up with the demands of a growing city.

“We constantly have to be aware of where the city’s growing because that is where our infrastructure needs to extend,” Philips said. “But then also we really have to be focussed on our existing infrastructure and maintaining that because that is what keeps up the quality of life for everybody.”

With the Unit Bridge project, they plan on pouring in concrete in October.

