Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Phil Schreck joins ‘Wall of Notability’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our very own Phil Schreck was enshrined into a piece of Sioux Falls history on Friday.

The next time you’re at Sunny’s Pizzeria in Central Sioux Falls you may notice Phil’s face on the side of the building.

Phil is the latest notable figure to be added to the “Wall of Notability” mural at Sunny’s.

Phil spoke with Sunny’s owner Jon Oppold on Friday about the inspiration for the mural before a dedication celebration was held.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Omaha authorities share concern over speeding after another fatal crash
Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News...
Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse...
CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally

Latest News

Phil Schreck joins ‘Wall of Notability’
They’ve only been open for a few months, but already the Diamonds and Crossing at the Sanford...
Ribbon cutting held for Sanford Diamonds and Sanford Crossing
They’ve only been open for a few months, but the Diamonds and Crossing at the Sanford Sports...
Ribbon cutting held for Sanford Diamonds and Sanford Crossing
Northern State makes $200k upgrade with biomechanics lab