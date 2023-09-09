Avera Medical Minute
Pierre student alleges bullying for MMIW commemoration

By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Relatives of a Pierre student are asking for the principal and administration to look at the way Native American students are treated following a claim of bullying in response to a Native American practice by a student at T.F. Riggs High School.

On one of the first days of the school year, student Amelia DuBray had an idea.

“I asked my teacher if it was okay for me to paint a handprint on my face and she said yes, she was supportive of it. She knew like what it meant,” DuBray explained.

The red handprint, signifying missing and murdered indigenous women is more than a statement, it’s affected her family deeply.

“Auntie has loved ones and that’s what I kind of wanted to do was bringing awareness about it,” DuBray said.

Her Auntie Clara was one of the last kids to see her playmate Richy Robouideux alive back in 1997 in Mission.

“I remember my mom and her mom talking Where’s Richie? It really like it really affected me,” Clara expressed.

In Seattle, another family member went missing.

“It haunts you. Her body was never found,” Amelia’s Auntie Christine said.

So when Amelia hoped to start conversations at school, a boy asked questions, but Amelia said he was not receptive.

“So he told me that it sucks to be them. And that’s what got me like, that kind of like got me emotional,” DuBray explained.

Amelia went to her counselor and was shocked by what she heard, so she came back later with her Auntie, who recorded the confrontation. CounselorHowSheSheBut

The family still hopes to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women and hopes the school will have discussions with the alleged bully and the counselor.

“Maybe he needs to go back and be re-educated on how to work with, you know, students and not think of them as narcissistic,” Clara expressed.

The Principal of T.F. Riggs High School responded to our inquiry, saying:

