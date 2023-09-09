Pierre student alleges bullying for MMIW commemoration

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Relatives of a Pierre student are asking for the principal and administration to look at the way Native American students are treated following a claim of bullying in response to a Native American practice by a student at T.F. Riggs High School.

On one of the first days of the school year, student Amelia DuBray had an idea.

“I asked my teacher if it was okay for me to paint a handprint on my face and she said yes, she was supportive of it. She knew like what it meant,” DuBray explained.

The red handprint, signifying missing and murdered indigenous women is more than a statement, it’s affected her family deeply.

“Auntie has loved ones and that’s what I kind of wanted to do was bringing awareness about it,” DuBray said.

Her Auntie Clara was one of the last kids to see her playmate Richy Robouideux alive back in 1997 in Mission.

“I remember my mom and her mom talking Where’s Richie? It really like it really affected me,” Clara expressed.

In Seattle, another family member went missing.

“It haunts you. Her body was never found,” Amelia’s Auntie Christine said.

So when Amelia hoped to start conversations at school, a boy asked questions, but Amelia said he was not receptive.

“So he told me that it sucks to be them. And that’s what got me like, that kind of like got me emotional,” DuBray explained.

Amelia went to her counselor and was shocked by what she heard, so she came back later with her Auntie, who recorded the confrontation. CounselorHowSheSheBut

Counselor: I said: You came to school looking for a fight. Christine: How though? You didn’t even hear both sides of the story? Counselor: I knew why, she explained why she had that on her face. Christine: Why did you not go to him too? She came here to start a fight? How? Counselor: She ran out of the office before I had a cha...she was in here for like 20 seconds. When you come with something painted on your face, you’re putting a target on your back. Christine: How? That’s religion that’s MMIW. You ask any Native American. Counselor: If you do that in a room full of teenagers, teenagers who are insensitive and narcissistic. There’s going to be.... Christine: But not all of them were, just this one and it rippled.

The family still hopes to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women and hopes the school will have discussions with the alleged bully and the counselor.

“Maybe he needs to go back and be re-educated on how to work with, you know, students and not think of them as narcissistic,” Clara expressed.

The Principal of T.F. Riggs High School responded to our inquiry, saying:

Dakota News Now has requested information on a situation involving students and staff at TF Riggs High School. The Pierre School District has taken steps prior to the Dakota News Now inquiry to resolve the matter, and will continue to take steps to ensure we move forward appropriately. We are unable to comment further regarding the student and personnel matters in question.

