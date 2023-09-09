Pizzashop hosting breakfast pizza fundraiser on Sunday

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls restaurant will be holding a breakfast pizza fundraiser on Sunday morning.

Pizzashop, located near the Empire Mall, will be serving slices of breakfast pizza from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with all sales and tips collected going to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, a non-profit comprised of military members that supports recognition programs for Airmen and contributes to charitable events in the community.

“At Pizzashop, we appreciate and respect the first responders in our community. As a New York business, September 11 is always an important day for us to commemorate. This is the second year we wanted to do something extra to acknowledge the day,” said owner Josiah Urban. “We decided to do it on Sunday, September 10 this year so more people from the community can show up. Everyone working will be volunteering their time before we open for normal business, which we also greatly appreciate.”

Pizzashop has been serving brick-oven baked, Brooklyn-style pizzas since July 2023.

