Sioux Valley Energy awards $5,000 in grants to area teachers

COLMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, ten area teachers were awarded $500 grants to assist with the cost of purchasing classroom supplies.

The ten teachers were selected from over 400 who applied for the Cooperative Learning and Supplies Scholarship (C.L.A.S.S) Grant through Sioux Valley Energy.

“One of Sioux Valley Energy’s guiding principles is ‘Community Service,’” said General Manager and CEO Tim McCarthy. “Our local teachers do so much for our communities and for our children. Our C.L.A.S.S. Grant program is just one way we can acknowledge and thank them for their commitment.”

A drawing was held on August 14 on Facebook Live to select a teacher from each of the Cooperative’s 10 districts.

Winners of the C.L.A.S.S Grant from each district include:

District 1 – Tiffany Runia, Estelline School

District 2 – Cindy Merritt, Gracepoint Preschool

District 3 – Traci Nissen, Flandreau Elementary

District 4 – Sylvia Johnson, Madison Elementary

District 5 – Tricia Ochsner, Baltic Elementary

District 6 – Carla Tibbetts, Abiding Savior Academy

District 7 – Miranda Henglefelt, West Central Middle School

District 8 – Angie Janiszeski, Luverne Public

District 9 – Monica Sullivan, Pipestone Area High

District 10 – Dean Wieck, Edgerton Public Elementary

