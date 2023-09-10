Day of Rememberance held at Mothers Healing Garden

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People gathered on Sunday at a garden in the Dell Rapids Cemetery to honor lost loved ones.

It’s called Mothers Healing Garden and it was created to serve as a memory of children that have been lost.

The mission is to offer people a place of comfort and healing for those who have had young family members pass away and a day of remembrance was held on Sunday.

“A lot of people that come are usually newly bereaved,” said Mother Healing Garden founder Carol Baum. “To mix the newly-bereaved people with some of us who have been with us a little longer, hopefully, it gives people hope that you can still move on.”

The day of remembrance has become an annual event. Baum added they aim to serve as a support system for those who suffered a recent loss.

