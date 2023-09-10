Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln rolls and Roosevelt upsets at 32nd Presidents Bowl

#1 Patriots beat #2 Jefferson 48-0, Riders defeat #5 Washington 35-26
Lincoln beats Jefferson 48-0 and Roosevelt beats Washington 35-26
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 32nd Presidents Bowl saw the Lincoln Patriots prove themselves as the top team in 11AAA and the Roosevelt Roughriders prove that they are no pushover.

In the first half the Presidents Bowl the top-ranked Patriots hammered #2 Jefferson 48-0. In the nightcap the Roosevelt Roughriders picked up their first victory of the season with a 35-26 over #5 Washington.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

