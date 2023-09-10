Lincoln rolls and Roosevelt upsets at 32nd Presidents Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 32nd Presidents Bowl saw the Lincoln Patriots prove themselves as the top team in 11AAA and the Roosevelt Roughriders prove that they are no pushover.

In the first half the Presidents Bowl the top-ranked Patriots hammered #2 Jefferson 48-0. In the nightcap the Roosevelt Roughriders picked up their first victory of the season with a 35-26 over #5 Washington.

