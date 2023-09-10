Avera Medical Minute
Man killed in fire after displaying gun to sheriff deupty, refusing to leave

Authorities in Sac County Iowa are investigating a fatal fire after police attempted to rescue a man from a burning garage, but he refused to leave.(AP)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Sac County Iowa are investigating a fatal fire after police attempted to rescue a man from a burning garage, but he refused to leave.

According to a release from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in Early, Iowa around 7:30 a.m. on September 7th for reports of smoke coming from a condemned home on the property.

A Sac County Sheriff’s Deputy was first to arrive and found flames coming from the condemned home.

According to police, the property owner, 66-year-old Terry Busse, was living in the detached garage near the home. The deputy on scene attempted to make contact with Busse but he did not respond and believing he was inside the garage, the deputy forced open the door. The deputy was met by Busse, who, when told of the fire refused to leave and pulled a handgun.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy backed away and called for assistance as the fire spread to the garage which quickly became engulfed with Busse still inside.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal and the State Medical Examiner are both conducting an investigation into the fatal fire. No shots were fired by either Busse or authorities.

