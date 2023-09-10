One dead in single-vehicle crash near Wagner

CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Wagner on Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, an SUV was driving west on 299th Street when the driver lost control on the gravel and the vehicle began to turn on its side.

The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled. The 63-year-old female driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

