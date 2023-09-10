One dead in single motorcycle crash near Kimball

KIMBALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Brule County on Saturday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, at 5:25 p.m., a 2019 Harley Davidson FLHTK pulling a trailer was traveling west on I-90 about 2 miles west of Kimball. A tire on the motorcycle went flat, causing the motorcycle and trailer to fishtail and roll several times.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the Sanford Chamberlain Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He was wearing a helmet.

The name of the driver has not been released pending family notification. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

