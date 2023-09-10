Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One dead in single motorcycle crash near Kimball

One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Brule County on Saturday night.
One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Brule County on Saturday night.(MGN stock image)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Brule County on Saturday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, at 5:25 p.m., a 2019 Harley Davidson FLHTK pulling a trailer was traveling west on I-90 about 2 miles west of Kimball. A tire on the motorcycle went flat, causing the motorcycle and trailer to fishtail and roll several times.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the Sanford Chamberlain Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He was wearing a helmet.

The name of the driver has not been released pending family notification. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News...
Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer
Pierre School Incident
Pierre student alleges bullying for MMIW commemoration
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts Presidents Bowl games
He was introduced by Governor Kristi Noem who officially endorsed him for President.
Noem endorses Donald Trump at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City

Latest News

National Suicide Prevention Week is this week and the Helpline Center is raising awareness...
Helpline Center bringing survivor’s story to State Theatre for Suicide Prevention Week
Rendering of a retail development in Watertown called "Sinclair Square."
Watertown retail hub prepares for next expansion
Volunteers take on home upgrade projects in Worthington
Thirty-five volunteers, including some members of the Worthington football team, helped out in...
Volunteers take on home upgrade projects in Worthington