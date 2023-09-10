Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Orchard Hills resident in Dell Rapids turning 106

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A very special birthday celebration took place on Saturday in Dell Rapids where one of the residents at Orchard Hills Assisted Living is turning 106 years old.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad was in Dell Rapids to capture the moment.

Dorcas Youel grew up in Trent, South Dakota. Her three daughters, other family members, and friends came out on Saturday to celebrate her birthday, which is on Tuesday.

Dorcas loves to play checkers and those around her say her best trait is her positivity.

Dorcas said the secret to a long happy life is having a good sense of humor.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News...
Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer
Pierre School Incident
Pierre student alleges bullying for MMIW commemoration
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts Presidents Bowl games
He was introduced by Governor Kristi Noem who officially endorsed him for President.
Noem endorses Donald Trump at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City

Latest News

Volunteers take on home upgrade projects in Worthington
Thirty-five volunteers, including some members of the Worthington football team, helped out in...
Volunteers take on home upgrade projects in Worthington
Orchard Hills resident in Dell Rapids turning 106
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley