Orchard Hills resident in Dell Rapids turning 106

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A very special birthday celebration took place on Saturday in Dell Rapids where one of the residents at Orchard Hills Assisted Living is turning 106 years old.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad was in Dell Rapids to capture the moment.

Dorcas Youel grew up in Trent, South Dakota. Her three daughters, other family members, and friends came out on Saturday to celebrate her birthday, which is on Tuesday.

Dorcas loves to play checkers and those around her say her best trait is her positivity.

Dorcas said the secret to a long happy life is having a good sense of humor.

