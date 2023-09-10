Avera Medical Minute
Pizzashop in Sioux Falls hosts 9/11 military fundraiser

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One day before the country remembers the tragedy of the September 11 terrorist attacks, a Sioux Falls restaurant did its part to give back.

Pizzashop, located near the Empire Mall, hosted a breakfast pizza fundraiser with all proceeds going towards the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, a non-profit organization comprised of military members that support programs for fellow airmen.

As a New York-based business, a fundraiser like this holds a significant meaning to owner Josiah Urban.

“I was a young adult on 9/11 and I did witness the aftermath in New York City of what happened,” Urban said. “I think what was very impactful that day was we really need our armed services.”

Urban hopes Saturday’s donations will help with the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club recruitment efforts. There is also a GoFundMe you can donate to here.

