Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Center Police issue warning to drivers after string of school bus violations

The Sioux Center Police Department is issuing a warning after authorities in that community...
The Sioux Center Police Department is issuing a warning after authorities in that community have seen an increase in bus stop violations.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux Center Police Department is issuing a warning after authorities in that community have seen an increase in bus stop violations.

The police department posted a video with that warning to their Facebook page where you can see an SUV driving past a stopped bus, with its flashing red stop sign posted.

If caught driving passed a school bus with its stop sign or stop arm out, violators could face a fine of up to $930 dollars or even 30 days in jail.

For a complete breakdown of the laws surrounding stopped school buses, visit the Iowa Dept. of Transportation website.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News...
Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer
Pierre School Incident
Pierre student alleges bullying for MMIW commemoration
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts Presidents Bowl games
He was introduced by Governor Kristi Noem who officially endorsed him for President.
Noem endorses Donald Trump at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City

Latest News

Volunteers take on home upgrade projects in Worthington
Thirty-five volunteers, including some members of the Worthington football team, helped out in...
Volunteers take on home upgrade projects in Worthington
Orchard Hills resident in Dell Rapids turning 106
Dorcas said the secret to a long happy life is having a good sense of humor.
Orchard Hills resident in Dell Rapids turning 106
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley