Sioux Center Police issue warning to drivers after string of school bus violations
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux Center Police Department is issuing a warning after authorities in that community have seen an increase in bus stop violations.
The police department posted a video with that warning to their Facebook page where you can see an SUV driving past a stopped bus, with its flashing red stop sign posted.
If caught driving passed a school bus with its stop sign or stop arm out, violators could face a fine of up to $930 dollars or even 30 days in jail.
For a complete breakdown of the laws surrounding stopped school buses, visit the Iowa Dept. of Transportation website.
