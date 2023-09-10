Sioux Falls gets first win of Jim Glogowski era

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Cougar Football program picked up their first win of the Glogowski era as well as their first of the season after defeating Marauders of the University of Mary, 36-17.

Sioux Falls jumped out to an early 8-0 lead when Camden Dean and Christian Janis connected on a 75-yard touchdown to open the game followed by a successful 2-point conversion.

The Marauders tacked on three after a 29-yard field goal just before the Coo closed out the first half with a 20-yard pass from Dean to Carter Slykhuis. Following the extra point by Nick Hernandez, USF finished the half with a 15-3 lead.

USF returned from the half to force UMary to a 4-and-out possession before marching down the field to add seven on the board. Dean rushed in for a 21-yard touchdown, his first rushing and third overall on the day. Matt Grzybowski rumbled in for his first career touchdown off a five yard carry to give USF a 29-3 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

Following an interception by Joseph Sapp, Dylan Rudningen opened the fourth quarter with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to put the Coo up 36-3. UMary responded with 14 unanswered points, but not enough to overcome the damage done by USF.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

· Dean completed 12-of-14 passes today for 187 yards and two touchdowns while tacking on one on the ground.

· Rudningen rushed for his first career 100-yard game and sixth career touchdown for the Coo.

· Grsybowski recorded his first career touchdown while rushing for 80 yards on 13 carries.

· Freshman wide receiver Christian Janis pulled down his first career touchdown while leading USF with 77 receiving yards.

· Brady Crawford and Amaurii Grosskopf each recorded a sack on the day with Grosskopf landing a big 11-yard sack.

· Hernandez went 4-for-4 on PATs bringing his career total to 94.

Sioux Falls will be back in action next week as they hit the road once again to take on the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in Duluth, MN. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00pm at Malosky Stadium.

