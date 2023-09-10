Avera Medical Minute
Teen shoots man allegedly breaking into his home, police say

Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a teenage boy shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into his house.

Officers responded to a Phoenix neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KPHO reports.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned Saavedra allegedly tried to break into a home in the area. He doesn’t live there or have any other connection to the home.

A mother and her teenage son, who live in the home, confronted Saavedra as he was allegedly breaking a window and hitting the door. The teen reportedly shot the suspect.

Police say the teen and his mother are safe.

Saavedra is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.

