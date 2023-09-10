Avera Medical Minute
Volunteers take on home upgrade projects in Worthington

By Parker Brown
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Thirty-five volunteers, including some members of the Worthington football team, helped out in the community by working on multiple house projects on Saturday.

Rebuilding Together is an organization that works on home repair and home safety projects for low-income homeowners. Behind every project is a grateful homeowner, like Dave Rutzen. Dave is an Air Force veteran and a self-proclaimed “Junk Handyman” who repairs lawnmowers.

“I’m 82 years old, so everybody says I shouldn’t be doing nothing, but I can’t afford to sit down and do nothing,” Rutzen said.

He now lives alone because his wife passed away in June. On Saturday, he had new doors and a handrail installed in the bathroom to prevent falls.

“You thank God for everything because people, what they can do on Saturday when a lot of people are out camping and fishing and they take time to help somebody out,” Rutzen expressed. “That’s quite a blessing that they would do something like that.”

Father Jim Callahan moved to town fourteen years ago to serve as Pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

“It’s been an amazing experience being here and working,” Callahan said. “I didn’t know too much about Worthington when I first came and what absolutely shocked me was the diversity.”

Callahan served the diverse community not only as a priest but also through a clinic he helped to start that provides free healthcare, called Our Lady Guadeloupe. On the weekend he retires, he gets a gift of a new deck, at no cost to him.

“It means that hopefully, I touched their lives,” Callahan reflected. “Looking back on fourteen years, that’s a long time to be in one place, but it just seems like it was yesterday.”

Saturday provided a look into the heart of the city.

“People look differently at their community when their neighbors come out and help them. It makes a difference for the homeowner, it makes a difference for the community, it’s a win-win situation for everybody,” said Rebuilding Together Minnesota Southwest Program Manager Galen Kauffman.

“I’m really grateful and thankful for the people here in Worthington because I really do feel it’s a place I can call home,” Callahan expressed.

Giving back is certainly made easier when you have a community that’s given you so much.

