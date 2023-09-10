Avera Medical Minute
Watertown retail hub prepares for next expansion

Rendering of a retail development in Watertown called "Sinclair Square."
Rendering of a retail development in Watertown called "Sinclair Square."(Sinclair Land & Cattle Co./Crestone Companies)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first phase of construction for the Sinclair Square in Watertown has been completed and the city is already gearing up to begin the next steps for the highly-anticipated retail hub.

The joint project between Sinclair Land & Cattle Company and Crestone Companies is located near Montgomery’s. Currently, the square is home to Lewis Drug, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Timberbloom, and Revive Studio.

“I couldn’t be more excited to see this retail development take shape,” said Eric Sinclair, owner of Sinclair Land and Cattle Company and Montgomery’s. “Crestone Companies has done a great job getting the first building up and fully leased. Building number two is right on schedule and we already have a lot of interest from the business community. The support Watertown has given Montgomery’s and Sinclair Land and Cattle over the past ten years has been remarkable and we feel fortunate to be a part of the growth and success of this community.”

“In under one year, our vision to transform Sinclair Square into a hub with national and local tenants became a reality. This will leave a lasting impact on the city of Watertown,” Todd Syhre, VP of Real Estate for Crestone, added.

Construction on phase two will begin this fall.

