Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News...
Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer
Pierre School Incident
Pierre student alleges bullying for MMIW commemoration
He was introduced by Governor Kristi Noem who officially endorsed him for President.
Noem endorses Donald Trump at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-8-23)

Latest News

SDSU's win over Montana State highlights Gridiron Greatness Week 3
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 3 (9-9-23)
SDSU's Maleah Evans scores during a 5-0 win over Green Bay
SDSU soccer smashes Green Bay
Griffin Wilde runs for the game-winning score in SDSU's 20-16 victory over Montana State
SDSU-Montana State Recap
USD prepares to take the field at the Dakota Dome
USD-St. Thomas Recap