Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Amber Alert for 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl issued by Florida authorities

According to authorities, the 2-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl were last seen in Lake Worth,...
According to authorities, the 2-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl were last seen in Lake Worth, Florida.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for a young boy and girl on Monday.

According to authorities, 2-month-old Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and 1-year-old Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga were last seen with 19-year-old Marjorie Maradiaga near the 3400 block of West San Salvador Street in Lake Worth, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the two children and Marjorie Maradiaga were forced into a dark gray-colored, four-door 2004 Lexus sedan by 21-year-old Santos Diaz Escobar following a physical altercation Monday morning.

Authorities believe the two children could be in the company of a 21-year-old.
Authorities believe the two children could be in the company of a 21-year-old.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Both Cristhian and Ariana are described as white-Hispanic and have brown hair with brown eyes.

The 2004 Lexus possibly has the Florida license number 2JZ-JACH. The vehicle also has a spoiler on the truck and after-market taillights that appear clear and white.

Officials say if anyone locates the children or the adults, do not approach them.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in single-vehicle crash near Wagner
SDSU Quarterback Mark Gronowski runs for a touchdown against Montana State
SDSU rallies to win thriller over Montana State in front of frenzied sellout at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Brule County on Saturday night.
One dead in single motorcycle crash near Kimball
On a beautiful day like it was on Sunday, you might expect people to be out on the lake. In...
Living next to a ‘swamp’: algae and weeds plaguing Fulda lakes

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
The husband of a sports photographer killed last Monday honors his wife by taking photos at...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska