‘Beetlejuice’ coming to the Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Beetlejuice” will play at the Washington Pavilion Sept. 26 through Oct. 1 as part of the venue’s 25th anniversary season.

The edgy Broadway musical comedy will be staged in the Pavilion’s Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

“We are so excited to share this highly anticipated, high-energy performance with our community,” says Regina Ruhberg, director of performances and events at the Washington Pavilion. “From the remarkable set design to the brilliant talent on stage, ‘Beetlejuice’ is set to deliver an exhilarating experience that leaves us all haunted by its brilliance long after the final show!”

Tickets are available throughout the eight performances, including two matinees and six evening performances. To purchase tickets, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Beetlejuice or visit the box office at 301 S. Main Ave.

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, “Beetlejuice” is “screamingly good fun!” according to Variety. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

