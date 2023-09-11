‘Beetlejuice’ coming to the Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Beetlejuice” will play at the Washington Pavilion Sept. 26 through Oct. 1 as part of the venue’s 25th anniversary season.
The edgy Broadway musical comedy will be staged in the Pavilion’s Mary W. Sommervold Hall.
“We are so excited to share this highly anticipated, high-energy performance with our community,” says Regina Ruhberg, director of performances and events at the Washington Pavilion. “From the remarkable set design to the brilliant talent on stage, ‘Beetlejuice’ is set to deliver an exhilarating experience that leaves us all haunted by its brilliance long after the final show!”
Tickets are available throughout the eight performances, including two matinees and six evening performances. To purchase tickets, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Beetlejuice or visit the box office at 301 S. Main Ave.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.