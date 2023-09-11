Avera Medical Minute
Champions crowned at I-90 Speedway season finale

Final Saturday of feature races
Saturday Features for 9-9-23
By Zach Borg and Shawn Neisteadt
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lee Goos Jr. ended the 2023 season in a familiar place taking his sixth win of the year – adding an exclamation point to his I-90 Speedway championship. Mike Chaney backed up his previous week win in the Late Model Street Stocks while Dustin Gulbrandson claimed his sixth win of the year in the hobby stocks. The most dramatic win of the night went to Duke Erickson who claimed the feature and championship in the b-mods.

The start of the Spielman Excavating IMCA sprint car feature saw John Lambertz going to the lead at the drop of the green. Despite several challenges, he would stay there until lap 17 when something gave way in the #12L as Goos made the move for the lead.

Behind Lambertz, Goos and Koby Werkmeister were charging forward from row 6. They’d exchange fierce slide jobs right up to the checkered flag. Werkmeister, the 2022 track champion, finished second with Nick Barger racing from fifteen to place in third. Bayley Ballenger was fourth and Jared Jansen too fifth. The victory is career win no. 15 for Goos at I-90 Speedway.

Colby Klaassen secured the track championship in the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stock by competing on the evening. He’d charge from deep in the field to complete the top five in the main. As for the field in front of him, Ron Howe had the lead for the opening four laps before something broke on the right front of his machine. That gave the lead to Chaney who would not look back. Tim Dann was second ahead of Billy Prouty. Dan Jensen took fourth ahead of Klaassen.

Duke Erickson lined up in position 12 for the Reaves Buildings B-mod feature and had a tall hill to climb to overcome a 19 point interval in his hopes for a season championship. Erickson took just five laps to get to the lead. The next dramatic moment happened when title leader Derek Van Veldhuizen was penalized for a restart violation – a penalty he would not overcome to hold onto the point lead.

The win is Erickson’s second on the year. Chris Goetz was second with Tyler Tesch in third. Adam Chernotik and Tanner Koster completed the top five. Erickson won the championship by just three points.

Dustin Gulbrandson secured his sixth win of the year in the LawnSnow.com Hobby Stocks by taking over the lead on just the second lap. He would be challenged late by Tracy Halouska for the lead and win – Halouska would settle for second and claimed the season title in the process. James Adams was third ahead of Jason Bradley and Nick Brady.

