Coyotes build off first win

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After some early drama yesterday at the Dakota Dome the South Dakota Coyotes put away St. Thomas 24-0 to pick up their first win of the 2023 season.

It was a hot and cold day for the offense under new coordinator Josh Davis. Though the rushing attack managed just 106 yards, Aidan Bouman and the passing attack were on target, going 16-28 for 203 yards and two scores.

And the defense was consistent all day in holding the Tommies to 166 total yards.

USD returns to the Dome next Saturday at 1 PM against Lamar.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.