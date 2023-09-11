Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 3 (9-10-23)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
Best sights, sounds and moments from the week in college and prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had another classic week of high school and college football action in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota for our weekly edition of Gridiron Greatness.

24 games hit our airwaves including an all-time classic up in Brookings between Montana State and South Dakota State!.

Lets have a look back by clicking on the video viewer!

