Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackrabbits show champion’s heart in comeback against Montana State

SDSU overcomes slow starts and miscues to add latest chapter to developing rivalry with Bobcats
Jacks win all-time classic
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If there is any doubt that South Dakota State and Montana State have one of the best developing rivalries in the FCS, last night’s classic at a sold out Dana J. Dykhouse put them to rest and will only heighten the anticipation for their next meeting.

In a game of incredible momentum swings and big plays, the defending national champion Jackrabbits overcame a slow start and 10-0 first half deficit, horrendous special teams gaffes, and two Bobcat throws to the endzone in the final seconds to win a 20-16 thriller.

Though SDSU will keep their number one ranking in the FCS polls, third-ranked Montana State showed just how far they’ve come from last year’s 39-18 drubbing in Brookings in the FCS Semifinals.

In the end the Jacks, though, showed the heart and resolve of the champion they’ve become.

State will play the Drake Bulldogs next Saturday at Target Field in Minneapolis at 2:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News...
Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer
Pierre School Incident
Pierre student alleges bullying for MMIW commemoration
He was introduced by Governor Kristi Noem who officially endorsed him for President.
Noem endorses Donald Trump at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-8-23)

Latest News

SDSU's win over Montana State highlights Gridiron Greatness Week 3
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 3 (9-10-23)
SDSU's Maleah Evans scores during a 5-0 win over Green Bay
SDSU soccer smashes UW-Green Bay
USD prepares to take the field at the Dakota Dome
Coyotes build off first win
Lee Goos Jr. wins his final race of the 2023 season at I-90 Speedway
Champions crowned at I-90 Speedway season finale