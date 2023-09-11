Jackrabbits show champion’s heart in comeback against Montana State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If there is any doubt that South Dakota State and Montana State have one of the best developing rivalries in the FCS, last night’s classic at a sold out Dana J. Dykhouse put them to rest and will only heighten the anticipation for their next meeting.

In a game of incredible momentum swings and big plays, the defending national champion Jackrabbits overcame a slow start and 10-0 first half deficit, horrendous special teams gaffes, and two Bobcat throws to the endzone in the final seconds to win a 20-16 thriller.

Though SDSU will keep their number one ranking in the FCS polls, third-ranked Montana State showed just how far they’ve come from last year’s 39-18 drubbing in Brookings in the FCS Semifinals.

In the end the Jacks, though, showed the heart and resolve of the champion they’ve become.

State will play the Drake Bulldogs next Saturday at Target Field in Minneapolis at 2:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.