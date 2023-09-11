Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say

FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.(Kolby Skidmore WECT (custom credit) | WECT)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A lifeguard stand fell on top of a woman and killed her early Saturday morning, according to officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to respond to the beach.

Investigators said they believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.

Moles was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU Quarterback Mark Gronowski runs for a touchdown against Montana State
SDSU rallies to win thriller over Montana State in front of frenzied sellout at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Wagner
On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Brule County on Saturday night.
One dead in single motorcycle crash near Kimball
Rendering of a retail development in Watertown called "Sinclair Square."
Watertown retail hub prepares for next expansion

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin not expected to play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets, AP source says
Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Charter - Disney dispute ends; ESPN returning to company’s cable lineup
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland,...
Beyoncé helps Etsy sales with wardrobe requests
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Stellantis reports progress in talks with auto workers and plans to make another offer Monday