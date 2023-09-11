Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with any information please call officials at 605-764-5651, privately message the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or call Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-764-5651.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.