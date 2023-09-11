Matters of the State: Proposed CO2 pipeline denied; Third party politics in ‘24?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission’s decision to reject a permit application for Navigator CO2′s proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden breaks down the pivotal moments from the hearing and looks ahead to Monday’s hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions.

Baylee Peterson examines what the Biden Administration’s SAVE program means for South Dakotans with student loan debt.

Joe Cunningham, the national director for ‘No Labels,’ joins the program to discuss a potential presidential ticket for the 2024 election.

