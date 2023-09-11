Monday Munchies: Baking up a Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Forecast At Lake Lorraine is calling for a sweet storm.

Lake Lorraine is an area that seems to be constantly growing and changing, and the newest business is no exception to the legacy of fun and unique businesses in the area. Baking up a Storm, owned by Alex Peterson opened last week.

“Baking Up a Storm is a local bakery that provides family recipes and some of my own.” said Peterson.

The bakery, inside the Blu apartments, offers a variety of sweets including cookies, bars, kolaches, and cupcakes. Peterson’s journey through baking started as a small child when he decided to stay inside and learn instead of roughing it outside.

Peterson reminisced, “So I got started when I was a young boy with my mother in the kitchen and my grandmother, I decided to be inside instead of go outside. With the guys to help them out a mom’s family of 10 So this is kind of what she grew up doing all these recipes. So I just learned a lot”

The unique space, inside of the Blu apartments, is a new concept to the area, but is just perfect for this little bakery.

“<It’s just me inside of the clubhouse suite. I’m just kind of an extra amenity for the tenants upstairs. So you know what they want to order dozen cupcakes to take they put to work to them, they can come down and do that. It’s also kind of nice because you get that fresh smell in the morning that you’re like, Oh, I really need that. I want that. And the funny thing also is there’s a gym right behind a bakery, so either they’re gonna go have a cupcake and workout or they’re gonna workout and have a cupcake afterwards” He explained.

The confections he serves, though, are what really set Baking Up a Storm apart. Cookies, kolaches, bars, and cupcakes are just a few of the things that Peterson offers, but each one is made with so much love and attention, that you can taste the difference. The treats being served are best described as “Better than your grandma’s desserts.”

Baking Up a Storm is open Tuesday-Friday from 7:30 AM to 4 PM, and Saturdays from 8 AM to 1 PM.

