Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rock Valley, Iowa man arrested for not complying while registering as a sex offender

Sioux County Mug Shot for Vander Waal
Sioux County Mug Shot for Vander Waal(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Rock Valley, Iowa man has been arrested following a compliance check to the sex offender registry. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 9, they arrested 39-year-old Thomas Vander Waal.

The arrest stemmed from a deputy conducting a verification of Vander Waal’s status on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. An investigation into Vander Waal shows that he failed to report his use of social media and list vehicles of operation, as required when on the registry.

Vander Waal was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with violation of conditions of the sex offender registry.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU Quarterback Mark Gronowski runs for a touchdown against Montana State
SDSU rallies to win thriller over Montana State in front of frenzied sellout at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Wagner
On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Brule County on Saturday night.
One dead in single motorcycle crash near Kimball
Rendering of a retail development in Watertown called "Sinclair Square."
Watertown retail hub prepares for next expansion

Latest News

Sexual assault survivors can now track rape kits in most states, but not South Dakota
‘Beetlejuice’ coming to the Washington Pavilion
FILE - In a statement on Instagram over the weekend, Drew Barrymore explained her position on...
Drew Barrymore defends decision to resume talk show amid strike
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission met in Fort Pierre Monday morning for a hearing...
PUC denies Summit Carbon’s application