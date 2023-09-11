Avera Medical Minute
Sibshops helping siblings of those with special needs

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sibshop is a free program specifically for brothers and sisters of children with special needs.

The goal is for the siblings to meet others, build relationships and share feelings about what it is like to have siblings with special needs.

Carla Miller and Kris Sellers joined Dakota News Now to talk about the program.

More information about the upcoming event on Sept. 16 can be found here. Registration is open through Wednesday.

The next event is at Sertoma Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. To register, visit surveymonkey.com/r/JMD78GK.

Sertoma Park is located at 4300 S. Oxbow Ave. in Sioux Falls.

