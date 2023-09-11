Sunny and Mild

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s around the region. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers, especially in northern parts of the region. But those will clear out overnight. Lows will drop into the 40s. Tuesday is looking like another perfect day around the region with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures will be warming up a little bit as we head through the rest of the week. By Wednesday we’ll see more mid 70s for highs with upper 70s and low 80s returning by Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep mainly sunny conditions through most of the week, but could see a few showers by Friday. Those will be gone by this weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine both days with highs near 80.

Looking ahead to next week, the mainly dry weather will continue. It looks like we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.