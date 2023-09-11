Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sunny and Mild

Maybe a few Showers
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s around the region. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers, especially in northern parts of the region. But those will clear out overnight. Lows will drop into the 40s. Tuesday is looking like another perfect day around the region with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures will be warming up a little bit as we head through the rest of the week. By Wednesday we’ll see more mid 70s for highs with upper 70s and low 80s returning by Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep mainly sunny conditions through most of the week, but could see a few showers by Friday. Those will be gone by this weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine both days with highs near 80.

Looking ahead to next week, the mainly dry weather will continue. It looks like we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU Quarterback Mark Gronowski runs for a touchdown against Montana State
SDSU rallies to win thriller over Montana State in front of frenzied sellout at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Wagner
One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Brule County on Saturday night.
One dead in single motorcycle crash near Kimball
Joan started at KSFY TV as a reporter before anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eyewitness News...
Former KSFY anchor passes away from cancer

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Mild Start to the Week
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Sunday Evening's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley