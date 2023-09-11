Teen killed in Stanley County UTV crash

STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old man from Fort Pierre died and three others were injured in a UTV accident early Saturday morning in central South Dakota.

Sheriff Brad Rathbun says two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were riding through a pasture in a side-by-side about one mile west of Fort Pierre when the machine rolled around 1:43 a.m.

One of the men was able to call 911 but didn’t know their location.

The individuals were found by emergency crews around 3:20 a.m. 18-year-old Hayden Monson, a passenger in the side-by-side, was dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were taken by ambulance to the hospital in Pierre. The 19-year-old was then flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls and is in critical condition. The 20-year-old was taken by private vehicle to the hospital in Pierre. Details of the accident are under investigation, according to Rathbun.

The Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department and Pierre Rescue also responded.

Information is provided by Dakota Radio Group News.

