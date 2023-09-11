Avera Medical Minute
Teen killed in Stanley County UTV crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old man from Fort Pierre died and three others were injured in a UTV accident early Saturday morning in central South Dakota.

Sheriff Brad Rathbun says two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were riding through a pasture in a side-by-side about one mile west of Fort Pierre when the machine rolled around 1:43 a.m.

One of the men was able to call 911 but didn’t know their location.

The individuals were found by emergency crews around 3:20 a.m. 18-year-old Hayden Monson, a passenger in the side-by-side, was dead at the scene.

The Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department and Pierre Rescue also responded.

Information is provided by Dakota Radio Group News.

