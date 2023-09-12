Avera Medical Minute
Bob Nielson happy with the shutout and with having the FCS Defensive Player of the Week

Coyotes get first shutout since 2019 led by Nick Gaes’ 3 sacks and national honors
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota junior defensive tackle Nick Gaes #54 has been named FCS National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 24-0 win against St. Thomas. He’s also Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Week.

Gaes fueled South Dakota’s first shutout since 2019 by posting seven tackles including five for 25 yards in losses and three sacks. He also had two quarterback hurries and forced a fumble that set up their final touchdown.

South Dakota handed St. Thomas its first shutout in nearly 12 years. The Coyote defense limited the Tommies to 166 yards of total offense.

Head coach Bob Neilson was proud of his defense and especially Gaes who almost didn’t play because of injury.

USD Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “Yes he had a great game. He’s a very difficult guy to block and he proved that on Saturday. To play as many snaps as he did and to play as many quality snaps as he did , that’s a great effort by him and the kind of game that we need out of him every week. Yes it’s a big deal in college football. You just don’t see many shutouts. It’s a tribute to the way college offenses have become but our defense did a great job.”

He’s right, shutouts are quite rare in college football. Nielson was on Calling All Sports Monday talking about his team’s effort. The Coyotes will try and make it 2 straight Saturday when they hosted Lamar at the Dome in Vermillion. Bob wants to get the running game going.

