First SD woman to win national pageant title turns talent into mentorship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In July, Caitlin Olson of Sioux Falls was crowned as Ms. USA Ambassador. Now, she’s passing on her pageantry knowledge to younger girls.

Olson is the first woman from South Dakota to win a national pageant title. She was crowned in Orlando, Florida, in late July.

Olson has decided to share her love of pageantry with young South Dakota girls from age three to 18 through a charity pageant. Olson created the Little Miss Christmas pageant, which will crown winners from four age divisions.

Olson stopped by Dakota News Now to discuss more about the Little Miss Christmas pageant and how she hopes to pass on her knowledge to young girls hoping to win a crown.

