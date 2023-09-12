Avera Medical Minute
Former Pierre daycare provider pleads not guilty to abuse charges

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUGHES COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former daycare provider has pled not guilty to charges related to incidents of abuse at her daycare.

According to Dakota Radio Group News, 41-year-old Brandi Jo Barringer has entered not guilty pleas to two misdemeanors after allegations arose last year that some children were abused at her in-home daycare.

Barringer is charged with two counts of Contributing to the Abuse, Neglect, or Delinquency of a Child. Court information says between January, 2020, and May, 2022, Barringer contributed to the delinquency of a child by not providing the care necessary for the child’s well-being. It also accuses Barringer of contributing to the abuse “through the actions or omissions of the child’s parent, guardian, or custodian.”

The daycare in question is closed.

In August of 2022, Facebook posts accusing Barringer of negligence went viral after at least two parents shared information accusing the provider of doing nothing to stop her nine year old son from physically and sexually abusing other children at the in-home daycare facility.

Barringer’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2023.

The maximum penalty for a Class 1 Misdemeanor in South Dakota is one year in a county jail, a $2000 fine or both.

In South Dakota, private, in-home daycare providers are not required to be licensed, certified or inspected by the city, county or state in order to be in operation.

