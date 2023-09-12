Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gymnasts file lawsuit against Sioux Falls School District for cutting sport

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gymnasts from Sioux Falls claim the School District violates Title IX policies by cutting the sport.

In court documents obtained by Dakota News Now, the complaint claims that the July decision to eliminate gymnastics as a sport from the Sioux Falls School District “will deny female students the same level of opportunity and benefits that it is affording to male students.”

The 10 plaintiffs on the case include female athletes that were impacted by the School Board’s decision. They range from kindergarteners to seniors in high school.

According to the court documents, the complaint aims to prevent the sale of gymnastics equipment and to prevent the School District from cutting the sport altogether.

The complaint claims that the overall level of each gender’s participation in sports is what matters, not the number of sports available to each gender. According to data within the complaint, 799 female and 1,121 male high school students participated in a school-sponsored athletic program in the 2022-2023 school year.

The complaint claims that if the gymnastics program is dropped, 32 fewer female athletes will compete within the district.

Dakota News Now reached out to the Sioux Falls School District for comment.

“The Sioux Falls School District is aware of the filing and does not comment on pending litigation.”

DeeAnn Konrad, Sioux Falls School District Community Relations Coordinator

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
Teen killed in Stanley County UTV crash
On a beautiful day like it was on Sunday, you might expect people to be out on the lake. In...
Living next to a ‘swamp’: algae and weeds plaguing Fulda lakes

Latest News

Caitlin Olson was crowned Ms. USA Ambassador in July.
First SD woman to win national pageant title turns talent into mentorship
Usa Ambassador Interview
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged with federal civil rights violations in Tyre Nichols beating death
Health officials caution against glucose drink TikTok trend
Health officials caution against glucose drink TikTok trend
Sioux Falls’ First Aerial Competition This Weekend
Sioux Falls’ First Aerial Competition This Weekend