Health officials caution against glucose drink TikTok trend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In videos surfacing on social media, pregnant women are claiming alternatives like fruit juices and jelly beans work in the same way as a glucose drink used to test for for gestational diabetes during pregnancy, but health care professionals say trends like this can be dangerous.

Megan Burgers, a certified nurse midwife at Sanford, said the trend can also be dangerous for babies.

“When a woman has abnormal blood sugars in pregnancy, these can be very serious risks that can occur. By learning accurate information about her blood sugars, we can then mitigate some of those risks,” said Burgers.

In the videos circulating on TikTok, some influencers are encouraging pregnant women to refuse the glucose screening. These influencers often cite unknown chemicals and dyes in the approved glucola drink and even suggest alternatives to the test.

Burgers said it’s always best to check with your provider if you have questions and there is information on reputable sites, such as the CDC and the American Diabetes Association.

