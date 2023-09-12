Avera Medical Minute
Jiu-Jitsu training attracts more Aberdeen police officers

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the Aberdeen Police Department began utilizing Jiu-Jitsu in required training sessions, more officers have opted to train with Wolfpack Family Jiu-Jitsu and earn belt promotions.

On Friday, Detective Sergeant Mark Miller and Forensic Analyst Michael Bunke received their blue belts from Wolfpack Family Jiu-Jitsu. Blue is the second level of five belts in Jiu-Jitsu.

In October of 2022, Training Officer Kyle Fadness and Detective Zackary Krage received their blue belts after training for over a year. On Friday, Fadness received his third-degree blue belt and Krage received a second-degree blue belt.

The trend of Aberdeen Police Department officers furthering their Jiu-Jitsu skills started when Fadness and Miller instructed law enforcement officers from the Aberdeen Police Department on Jiu-Jitsu during required training sessions.

Joshua Citrak, the co-owner and head coach at Wolfpack Family Jiu-Jitsu, says he’s proud to train Aberdeen law enforcement to help keep the community safe.

“I think it’s very important, not only for their own safety, but for the citizen’s safety. Jiu-Jitsu is a great self-defense art, and to be able to give that to the police officers to help keep people in our community safe, that just means the world to us,” said Citrak.

