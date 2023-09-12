Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.(Indiana State Police)
By Andrew McMunn and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Indiana officials said a woman died after a truck traveling on an interstate highway lost a wheel, which then struck another vehicle and caused it to crash into a ditch off the side of the road.

In a release, the Indiana State Police said they received a call around 7:45 a.m. Monday for a crash on I-70 near the 77 mile marker, just outside of Indianapolis.

When troopers arrived, they said they found a damaged vehicle on its side in a residential area on the north side of I-70.

They also said an unresponsive woman was found and medical personnel were requested. Paramedics arrived on the scene, and the woman was later pronounced dead.

Indiana police also said a pickup truck which had lost the wheel was located along with its driver.

After investigating, officials determined the rear wheel of the truck had broken off and bounced over the median wall and into the westbound lanes of I-70, where it struck the upper windshield and roof area of the woman’s vehicle.

The impact caused the roof and windshield to collapse, and the vehicle ran off the road into a steep ditch, through a fence and then stopped about 25 feet from a house.

Officials said the family of the woman was contacted.

The investigation into the crash is active.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in single-vehicle crash near Wagner
SDSU Quarterback Mark Gronowski runs for a touchdown against Montana State
SDSU rallies to win thriller over Montana State in front of frenzied sellout at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
On a beautiful day like it was on Sunday, you might expect people to be out on the lake. In...
Living next to a ‘swamp’: algae and weeds plaguing Fulda lakes
One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Brule County on Saturday night.
One dead in single motorcycle crash near Kimball

Latest News

Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood
Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood Association looking to the future after closure of Lucky Lady Casino
One of the survivors of the 2001 Pentagon attack is a current state lawmaker in Pierre....
Sioux Falls man reflects on 9/11 Pentagon attack
Pentagon 9/11 Sioux Falls
Emily Heuer is an outstanding student at Waverly South Shore High School, who has a passion for...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Standout senior at Waverly South Shore High School
Scholar of the Week Emily Heuer