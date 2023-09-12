Avera Medical Minute
Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood Association looking to the future after closure of Lucky Lady Casino

Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood Association met Monday night to review changes in the neighborhood since the closure of several West 11th Street Businesses, including Lucky Lady Casino, which closed nearly three months ago.

“Since Lucky Lady has closed, our police presence has been down by 70 percent of call volume at Lucky Lady,” said Sierra Broussard, the president of the Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood Association.

Broussard says a Mexican Restaurant will now expand into the former Lucky Lady space.

Broussard says Mercados on W. 11th and Summit will also move out of the neighborhood at the end of the year.

Those in the Pettigrew Heights say the closure of Lucky Lady and other W. 11th Street businesses has created a calmer neighborhood, evident in the fact that more elderly people and families are walking in the area in the evenings.

“What happens is you have more kids outside, we are starting to see more people barbecuing outside in front of houses,” said Pettigrew Heights resident Michael Williams. “And I think sometimes when there is more of a rowdy crowd, people tend to stay inside. This way, people have stepped out and are actually visiting with their neighbors.”

Broussard says once the neighborhood’s crime rate is lower, more development will come to the area’s green spaces.

