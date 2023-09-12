Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rain Clearing out

Nice, Warm Temperatures
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see a little bit of fog in northern parts of the region this morning. Otherwise, it is looking like another perfect day around the region with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. Any clouds this morning should be gone this afternoon and the wind will stay light.

Temperatures will be warming up a little bit as we head through the rest of the week. By Wednesday we’ll see more mid 70s for highs with upper 70s and low 80s returning by Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep mainly sunny conditions through most of the week, but could see a few showers by Friday. Those will be gone by this weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine both days with highs near 80.

Looking ahead to next week, the mainly dry weather will continue. It looks like we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Teen killed in Stanley County UTV crash
The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
On a beautiful day like it was on Sunday, you might expect people to be out on the lake. In...
Living next to a ‘swamp’: algae and weeds plaguing Fulda lakes

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Sunny and Mild
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Mild Start to the Week