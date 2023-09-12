Avera Medical Minute
Report: South Dakota ranks #2 for drunk driving incidents

*NOTE: This is stock photo.(Pexels)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a report from Zutobi, an online driver education platform, South Dakota is one of the states with the most drunk driving in the country.

South Dakota came in with a ‘DUI Severity Score’ of 81.2 out of 100, coming in second behind Montana, which had a score of 83.6. Wyoming, North Dakota and Texas made up the rest of the top five. These five states also topped the list in 2020, though there has been a slight decrease in our DUI severity score since then.

According to the report, 35% of the South Dakota’s road fatalities in 2021 were linked to drunk driving, and there were 915 DUI arrests per 100,000 drivers.

View the full report here.

