Sanford USD Medical Center verified as level 1 trauma center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a two-day review back in May, Sanford USD Medical Center has now been verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center — the only facility in the state verified to that level.

“Very satisfying to have the growth that we’ve seen in our program and watching our team put that investment in and improve care for our patients,” said Paul Bjordahl, the Sanford trauma medical director.

The review process to reach level one is conducted on three-year cycles by the American College of Surgeons.

Bjordahl says there was an intentional effort to make the jump from level two because there are roughly 300 different criteria that need to be met.

“Over those three years we had increases in staffing, increases in some of our specialty coverage, and a much greater emphasis on research, prevention, and outreach,” Bjordahl said.

The impact of being able to provide extensive care extends beyond just where the facility is located, which impacts rural communities.

“Level One Trauma Care starts at the scene of an injury no matter where it is in the state of South Dakota, even the most remote corners of the state, said Adam Gorra, the Pediatric Trauma Medical Director.

“We do a lot of outreach a lot of education, a lot of communication with first responders throughout the state to coordinate that so we can get the patients to our center as quickly as possible.”

Sanford’s pediatric trauma care is currently verified at Level 2, but the team hopes that will also soon make the jump to Level 1.

“Really the only limiting factor now is to demonstrate that we have patient volume. I think we provide the level of care and the expertise that qualifies us as such,” Gorra said.

Now, the work shifts to maintaining Level 1 status, and the Sanford team believes they are up to the task.

“I think people feel comfortable that they’re going to get excellent care that meets a very high standard if they happen to be injured and come to our center,” Gorra said.

