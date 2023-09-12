Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford USD Medical Center verified as level 1 trauma center

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a two-day review back in May, Sanford USD Medical Center has now been verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center — the only facility in the state verified to that level.

“Very satisfying to have the growth that we’ve seen in our program and watching our team put that investment in and improve care for our patients,” said Paul Bjordahl, the Sanford trauma medical director.

The review process to reach level one is conducted on three-year cycles by the American College of Surgeons.

Bjordahl says there was an intentional effort to make the jump from level two because there are roughly 300 different criteria that need to be met.

“Over those three years we had increases in staffing, increases in some of our specialty coverage, and a much greater emphasis on research, prevention, and outreach,” Bjordahl said.

The impact of being able to provide extensive care extends beyond just where the facility is located, which impacts rural communities.

“Level One Trauma Care starts at the scene of an injury no matter where it is in the state of South Dakota, even the most remote corners of the state, said Adam Gorra, the Pediatric Trauma Medical Director.

“We do a lot of outreach a lot of education, a lot of communication with first responders throughout the state to coordinate that so we can get the patients to our center as quickly as possible.”

Sanford’s pediatric trauma care is currently verified at Level 2, but the team hopes that will also soon make the jump to Level 1.

“Really the only limiting factor now is to demonstrate that we have patient volume. I think we provide the level of care and the expertise that qualifies us as such,” Gorra said.

Now, the work shifts to maintaining Level 1 status, and the Sanford team believes they are up to the task.

“I think people feel comfortable that they’re going to get excellent care that meets a very high standard if they happen to be injured and come to our center,” Gorra said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in single-vehicle crash near Wagner
SDSU Quarterback Mark Gronowski runs for a touchdown against Montana State
SDSU rallies to win thriller over Montana State in front of frenzied sellout at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
On Saturday morning, crews responded to Sioux Falls Kitchen and Bath after reports of a...
Update: Nearly a dozen crews respond to warehouse fire, no injuries reported
On a beautiful day like it was on Sunday, you might expect people to be out on the lake. In...
Living next to a ‘swamp’: algae and weeds plaguing Fulda lakes
One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Brule County on Saturday night.
One dead in single motorcycle crash near Kimball

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Doctors use innovative approach to help atrial fibrillation patient
Sanford Trauma Sioux Falls
Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood
Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood Association looking to the future after closure of Lucky Lady Casino
One of the survivors of the 2001 Pentagon attack is a current state lawmaker in Pierre....
Sioux Falls man reflects on 9/11 Pentagon attack