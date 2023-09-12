SD Democrats uphold decision to remove Slaight-Hansen as chair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Democratic Party Appeals Committee has ruled to uphold the removal of Jennifer Slaight-Hansen as chair.

The decision comes after Slaight-Hansen appealed her removal by the State Central Committee on August 19th. The party called for Slaight-Hansen’s resignation following allegations that she had violated their constitution, as well as contributed to a hostile work environment, leading to the resignation of Dan Ahlers as executive director.

The Appeals Committee said they carefully considered the facts and arguments presented during the appeals hearing. After thorough deliberation, it was determined that the recall vote to remove Slaight-Hansen as the party’s chair was done correctly and according to the state party’s constitution. The committee said evidence Slaight-Hansen provided to support her appeal did not justify changing the outcome of the recall.

As a result of the Appeal Committee’s decision, new officer elections for the Chair and Vice Chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party will take place at the State Central Committee meeting on Saturday, September 16th at the Holiday Inn Downtown Rapid City, SD.

