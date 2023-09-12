SD PUC denies Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s denial of the Navigator CO2 pipeline in South Dakota foreshadowed obstacles that the state’s second CO2 pipeline applicant needed to address.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission denied the application for Summit Carbon Solutions, cutting a three-week hearing down to a couple of hours.

A group of landowners gathered outside in celebration of the South Dakota PUC’s decision to deny a CO2 pipeline application.

A turn of events on Friday signaled that change could be on the horizon for Summit Carbon Solutions. Summit withdrew its request to override the county’s setbacks for CO2 pipelines after observing how detrimental the same request was for the Navigator pipeline last week.

PUC staff attorney Kristin Edwards submitted a request to deny Summit Carbon Solutions’ application, based on their own testimony that without overriding the counties, they couldn’t establish a route.

“The Summit’s route violates county ordinances, and without preemption, which Summit is no longer requesting, there is simply not a path forward,” said Edwards.

Attorney Brent Koenecke, representing Summit, requested to move forward with the hearing.

“We are here ready to prove the technical aspects of this application,” Koenecke said.

Ultimately, the PUC commissioners wouldn’t grant Summit’s request.

“I would like to make a motion HP 22 dash 001 to deny the application,” said Hader.

Commissioner Nelson voted aye. Commissioner Hader voted aye. Hanson voted aye. The motion carried.

Landowner Ed Fischbach said spending the last two years fighting the CO2 pipeline alongside his neighbors was worth it.

“And to answer the call, to resist this out of our own pockets, and we’ve done that, and we’re going to continue to do it. But it’s been a burden on all of us, too. Yes, we are relieved. We’re happy. This has been a great day for property rights in South Dakota and for protecting our environment. And it’s a great day for local control,” said Fischbach/

Joy Hohn is grateful for the PUC.

“Thankful for them backing the landowners because we had no help from our governor and from especially as the senators in the committee that denied eminent domain, legislation reform, and so we’re just happy that we got this done today,” said Hohn. “We’re just looking now forward to the next legislative session because we are going to be working on eminent domain reform.”

Although Summit Carbon Solutions or Navigator could reapply for their pipelines in the state, today is marked by landowners as a day of victory.

Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank says the company will continue to review their plans, adding, “We are hopeful that through collaborative engagement with these counties, we can forge a path forward to benefit South Dakota and its citizens.”

