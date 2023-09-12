Sioux Falls’ First Aerial Competition This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday, the first-ever Aerial competition on this side of the state is making it’s debut.

SD Aerial and Arts owner Katie Critzer explained, “The Dakota Aerial Championship going on at South Dakota area and arts, it is the first competition on this side of the state in this area of the Midwest. So, we’re bringing in different gyms from across the country, across the Midwest, across the globe. To compete here, both virtually and in-person. We are drawing a crowd of friends and family and coaches, hosting workshops and then we have a variety of vendors that are going to be here as well.”

The competition offers an important athletic and creative outlet that is not offered in the vicinity.

“The accessibility of not having to go six to 10 hours away for a competition and getting to do it in person, not just virtually the feedback that you receive from the judges is invaluable.” Explained owner Ashley Premer.

Ashley Premer and Katie Critzer, owners of SD Aerial and Arts, are excited to host this event and continue to share their passion for Aerial arts.

“We have performed so much in public and in Sioux Falls over the course of this summer and last and just showing people that this is a form of fitness but it’s also a great you know, sport for kids as well for discipline and strength and coordination, right. Being able to see that we have it here it’s a beautiful art form and it’s fun to watch, but be showing that you know our city is bringing these people together. It’s building up these fantastic aerialists and just seeing Yeah, the strength, the gains, the amazing things that they’re able to do.” Critzer expressed.

The competition starts at 9:30 am on Saturday and is open for the public to come and enjoy the athletic feats being showcased.

If you aren’t able to attend this event, South Dakota Aerial and Arts has a variety of upcoming events as well:

October 4th - MacKenzie River Community Night Supporting SDAA

October 14th - Halloween Showcase

November 16th - Live and Local Performance at the Washington Pavilion

February 17th - Lyra Showcase at Oakridge Nursery

